Podcast: What Type of Head Coach Should the Blackhawks Target?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau break down some potential permanent head coaching candidates for Chicago. Should the Blackhawks go after a veteran or a young up-and-comer? Plus, the Blackhawks signed Filip Roos to an entry-level contract and now have 14 defensemen under contract for next season. Who could be moved on the back end to make the puzzle pieces fit?

1:00 - What type of head coach should the Blackhawks target?

7:00 - Which potential coaching candidate jumps out at you?

20:40 - The importance of getting the head coaching hire right

29:40 - Could the Blackhawks move some pieces on the back end this summer?

38:20 - Surprises of the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far

47:05 - Impressed by Duncan Keith's strong postseason?

50:10 - Why Nazem Kadri's play on Jordan Binnington wasn't malicious, and the ugly backlash from it

