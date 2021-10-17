Packers' Aaron Rodgers Tells Bears Fans He Still Owns Them

Rodgers to Bears fans: 'I still own you' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers just grinds our gears. He's tormented the Chicago Bears for years and after scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Packers a 10-point lead, he had some choice words for the fans at Soldier Field.

“All my f**king life. I own you. I still own you. I still own you," Rodgers yelled.

Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans "Own you all my life... I still own you" pic.twitter.com/SEr6bsKxs8 — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 17, 2021

To be honest, that just hurts. We know you do Rodgers, we're haunted by it.

Second of all, this should get all the taunting flags. If Oklahoma players can't give the upside down horns gesture, this and the double-discount belt gesture should be banned.

Needless to say, Bears fans and media had a lot of thoughts on it.

If that ends up being the lasting image of Aaron Rodgers at Soldier Field, it's actually perfect. https://t.co/gP9vbfkkPZ — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 17, 2021

Damn. Aaron Rodgers screaming, “I still own you to the Bears fans after a scramble for a TD. The disrespect 😂😤 pic.twitter.com/eD6Dsm7YJc — Kenneth Davis (@ThatsDavis) October 17, 2021

It hurts because it’s true! — Lauren Comitor (@laurencomitor) October 17, 2021

Waiting for the #Bears Wiki page to change ownership to Aaron Rodgers. — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) October 17, 2021

This is a GOD TIER move lmfao. https://t.co/GNgOzQBfqe — Craig “defund the police that’s how I treat ‘em” (@_craigtweets) October 17, 2021

Man needs to retire lol let us rock https://t.co/JLcTlIXOWt — DuvaLainO (@TTGLaino) October 17, 2021

