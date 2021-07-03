Observations: Cubs Squander Adbert Alzolay's Start, Skid Hits 8

Observations: Cubs squander Alzolay's start, skid hits 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs lost 3-2 to the Reds Saturday afternoon, their eighth straight loss, dropping to 42-41 this season.

Here are 10 observations from the game.

1. Adbert Alzolay gave up a pair of solo home runs but otherwise shut down the Reds through six innings, throwing only 69 pitches. He’s given up 16 home runs this season, 13 to lefties, including Joey Votto and Tyler Naquin Saturday.

2. Cincinnati broke through off Alzolay in the seventh, taking a 3-2 lead after two hits and a walk. To Alzolay’s credit, he limited the damage by inducing an inning-ending double play.

3. The Reds’ seventh-inning rally came immediately after the Cubs squandered a first-and-third, no-out opportunity. Javy Báez, after missing extra bases on a foul ball by a few feet, popped out. Anthony Rizzo grounded into a 3-6-3 double play.

4. Alzolay threw seven innings of five-hit, three-run ball, tied for the longest outing of his career. It’s also the first time since June 13 that a Cubs starter got an out in the seventh inning.

5. The Cubs had their chances but ended the day 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine runners on base. They loaded the bases with two outs in the first but came up empty.

6. Kris Bryant tallied nine hits in a down June. He has five through two games in July, after a three-hit game Saturday. He slugged a solo home run in the third inning.

7. A few aggressive baserunning plays panned out for the Cubs. In the second, Rafael Ortega scored from third on a passed ball that trickled a few feet away from catcher Tyler Stephenson. In the third, Willson Contreras turned a single to left field into a hustle double.

8. With the recent skid, Craig Kimbrel hasn't had many save opportunities. He got the last out of the eighth Saturday in his first appearance since June 24. He closed out the Cubs' combined no-hitter that day.

9. The Cubs are in third place, falling behind the Reds, for the first time since May 17, when they were 20-20.

10. The Cubs are eight games back of the Brewers in the NL Central, a deficit that could grow to 8 1/2 games by Saturday evening. Milwaukee led the Pirates big when the Cubs-Reds game went final.

On deck: The Cubs look to avoid the sweep on Sunday. First pitch is 12:10 p.m. Kyle Hendricks (10-4, 3.98 ERA) and Wade Miley (6-4, 3.09 ERA) are the probable starters.

