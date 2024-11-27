Notre Dame's College Football Playoff ranking, and their potential matchup

Notre Dame is in control of their own destiny in the College Football Playoff, but they weren’t able to gain ground this week.

The Fighting Irish checked in at No. 5 in this week’s ranking, finishing just behind Texas and Penn State as the final week of the regular season looms.

Notre Dame has won nine consecutive games after their Week 2 loss against Northern Illinois, including a 49-14 blowout over Army at Yankee Stadium. They have outscored their last six opponents 267-65, and will likely clinch a home playoff game if they can beat USC in Los Angeles this weekend.

Since the College Football Playoff awards the top-four seeds to the top-four ranked conference champions, Notre Dame would actually earn the No. 7 seed in the field if this week’s rankings were to hold. That would still earn them a playoff game in South Bend, where they would face SMU.

In the current bracket, the winner of that game would then face No. 2-seeded Texas in the quarterfinals.

Oregon maintained its top spot in the rankings with one week to go, with a game against Washington looming on their schedule. Ohio State, who lost to Oregon earlier this season in Eugene, is at No. 2, followed by Texas, Penn State and Notre Dame.

Miami is currently in line to get the third seed and a first-round bye, with Boise State currently eligible for the fourth seed. Arizona State, the current Big 12 leaders, would get the 12th seed and would face Ohio State in Columbus.

Georgia and Tennessee would square off in one quarterfinal if this week’s rankings were to hold, and Penn State would host Indiana in the other.

Of course the rankings will not hold in their current form due to teams battling in the conference title games between Dec. 6 and 7. Ohio State and Oregon could potentially have a rematch in Indianapolis for the Big Ten crown, while SMU and Miami are in position to battle in the ACC championship game. The SEC race also remains open, as Georgia has punched a ticket to Atlanta, with Texas, Texas A&M, and Tennessee all still in contention for the other spot.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Dec. 8 after the conclusion of conference championship play.