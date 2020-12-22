NHL 2020-21 Season: Central Division Odds, See Blackhawks' Chances

NHL 2020-21 season: Central division odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday, the NHL and NHL Players' Association officially agreed on a 56-game schedule for the 2020-21 season beginning Jan. 13.

The season will see realigned divisions, just for the upcoming year, including the rebuilding Blackhawks welcoming back their longtime rival the Detroit Red Wings, and seeing the defending Stanley Cup champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in their division for the first time for eight matchups in the Central.

Given the Hawks' commitment to using young, unproven players for the upcoming season, especially in net, it's not a surprise PointsBet sports book had them with the second worst odds to win the division at +1300. Detroit had the worst with +3000.

Team Odds Tampa Bay Lightning +125 Carolina Hurricanes +400 Dallas Stars +450 Nashville Predators +700 Columbus Blue Jackets +800 Florida Panthers +1000 Chicago Blackhawks +1300 Detroit Red Wings +3000

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

It's not just the rebuild and the uncertainty in net, aside from the Lightning (+125), Tampa's 2020 Stanley Cup Final opponent, the Dallas Stars (+450) are also in the Central, as well as the solid and energetic Carolina Hurricanes (+400).

When the puck drops in mid-January, we'll see if the Hawks are able to embrace the underdog role and prove the odds wrong.

Editor's note: PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Click here to subscribe to Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.