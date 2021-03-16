NFL Free Agency: Andy Dalton Can't Possibly Be Bears' Quarterback Solution

Hoge: No chance Dalton would be Bears’ only QB move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just over 24 hours into NFL free agency, it’s still unclear if the Seahawks are willing to trade RussellWilson and the Bears’ fallback plan might be… Andy Dalton?

Both the Chicago Tribune and NFL Network have reported the Bears’ interest in the Cowboys’ backupquarterback, with NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo also saying that the San Francisco 49ers are strongcontenders to sign Dalton.

Look, we knew any option short of Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson would be underwhelming. And it’simportant to note that signing Dalton (to a presumably cheap deal) would not preclude the Bears frommaking a later run at Wilson/Watson or even trading up in the first round of the NFL Draft for a rookiequarterback. In fact, the latter option would become more likely.

But even if that’s the case, it’s still hard to understand the logic in adding Dalton to the roster – otherthan the quarterback having history with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. Nick Foles is already a goodbackup quarterback and under contract for two more years.

And there’s just no way Andy Dalton is the long-awaited answer to Matt Nagy’s anxious quest to find aquarterback solution in Chicago.

You know who’s better (and much younger) than Andy Dalton? Mitchell Trubisky. In fact, we’ve alreadyreached the inevitable point of free agency where Trubisky is the best quarterback remaining. AlexSmith? Tyrod Taylor? Jacoby Brissett? None of those options put the Bears anywhere near Super Bowlcontention in 2021.

And neither does Dalton.

The former starting quarterback in Cincinnati can’t possibly be viewed as anything other than aredundant insurance policy as the team waits Seattle and Houston out.

But is that insurance policy worth anything more than what you already have with Foles?Perhaps it’s all a smokescreen – general manager Ryan Pace is known for those – and no one shouldpanic until the dust settles. But you can’t blame fans for feeling uneasy about reported interest in Daltonand Jameis Winton – two quarterbacks they passed on just a year ago.

Pace made it clear that all options are on the table at quarterback, so it shouldn’t be surprising to seethe Bears linked to many different options. What ultimately matters is what they do. Signing Daltonwould appear to be redundant but couldn’t possibly be the final move at quarterback.

There are still many different trade options out there, beyond just Wilson and Watson, and most ofthem are better than Dalton. Marcus Mariota, Sam Darnold, Gardner Minshew and even TeddyBridgewater make more sense.

The Bears are not in a great position to solve their quarterback problem, but surely they can come upwith a better solution.

