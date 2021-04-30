NFL Draft 2021: 10 Best Players Still Available on Day 2

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

The Chicago Bears made a huge splash on Thursday night, trading up to draft Justin Fields.

But the Bears have more work to do in improving the roster to put this team in a position to contend.

Fortunately, there is a lot of talent for the Bears to address several positions of need. The Bears need offensive line help to protect their newly acquired franchise quarterback.

They can use some defensive secondary help after the departure of cornerback Kyle Fuller. And the Bears could use some more wide receivers.

Click here to see the best players available on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

