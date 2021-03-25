NBA Trade Deadline 2021: Bulls Don't Land Lonzo Ball in Pelicans Deal

Bulls don't land Lonzo Ball in ahead of trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Chicago Bulls were rumored to be interested in a Lonzo Ball trade, but one did not materialize ahead of the trade deadline.

No Lonzo Ball trade, sources tell ESPN. He's staying in New Orleans. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The Bulls did make several notable trades. To kick off deadline day, the Bulls traded Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two first-round picks to the Orlando Magic for All-Star center Nikola Vučević and Al-Farouq Aminu,, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Then the Bulls traded Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Troy Brown Jr. and Mo Wagner, again as reported by Wojnarowski. And right before the deadline, the Bulls flipped Mo Wagner to the Celtics for Daniel Theis, as first reported by our own K.C. Johnson.

The moves make adding Ball this summer during free agency a taller order. As Johnson noted, the "Bulls would have to waive Thad Young and/or Tomáš Satoranský to prepare offer sheet for him this summer." Johnson is also reporting that sign-and-trade talks also in play this summer.

On the Lonzo Ball front, Bulls would have to waive Thad Young and/or Tomas Satoransky to prepare offer sheet for him this summer. Sign-and-trade talks also in play.



But again: It's clear AKME has targeted upgrading PG as a need. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 25, 2021

But it's abundantly clear that Artūras Karnišovas and Marc Eversley are prioritizing upgrading the roster at point guard.

Click here to subscribe to the Bulls Talk Podcast for free.