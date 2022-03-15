MLB Rumors: White Sox Linked to A's Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas

Sox linked to A's Manaea, Montas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Oakland A's fire sale is underway, and the White Sox are among the reported bidders lining up.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday the White Sox are among the teams talking to Oakland about potential trades for pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.

White Sox and Twins among many teams talking to the A’s about Manaea and/or Montas @jonmorosi mentioned Minny — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 15, 2022

Manaea, 30, is under club control through 2022 and coming off a solid season. The lefty made 32 starts in 2021 (a career high) and finished with a 3.91 ERA.

Montas, 28, is arbitration eligible through 2023. He also made a career-high 32 starts in 2021, and his 3.37 ERA was the second best of his six-year career.

The White Sox rotation currently includes Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease, Dallas Keuchel and Michael Kopech. Kopech will be on an innings limit as he jumps from the bullpen, and pitching depth will be key with the quick turnaround to Opening Day.

Manaea or Montas not only could lengthen the White Sox rotation but add another formidable arm to the group as they look to make a deep playoff run.

Oakland has already traded All-Stars Matt Olson and Chris Bassitt in recent days amid their selloff.

