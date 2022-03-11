MLB Free Agency: Cubs Agree to Deal With Andrelton Simmons

Cubs agree to deal with shortstop Simmons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs have a new shortstop, but it's not Carlos Correa.

The Cubs have agreed to a one-year deal with Andrelton Simmons, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Friday.

The deal is worth $4 million and has incentives built in.

Andrelton Simmons to Cubs. $4M plus incentives. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 11, 2022

Simmons, 33 in September, is a glove-first shortstop with a strong track record defensively. He's a four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

He's a career .265/.313/.369 hitter with a below-average 88 OPS+ in 10 seasons with the Braves, Angels and Twins. He spent last season with Minnesota.

Adding a bonafide everyday shortstop was among the Cubs' biggest needs this winter after trading Javy Báez last summer. And with three pitch-to-contact starters in their rotation, having a plus defender at shortstop is all the more important.

Simmons likely takes the Cubs out of the sweepstakes for Correa, the All-Star shortstop who could command a record contract for the position.

However, he could be insurance if the Cubs do go after Correa and fail to land him.

The Simmons addition, along with Nick Madrigal's presence at second base, likely means Nico Hoerner will be an everyday player across multiple positions in 2022.

More to come.

