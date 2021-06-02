Mike Krzyzewski's Duke Retirement Will Open Door for Jon Scheyer

Krzyzewski retirement will open door for Northbrook's Scheyer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mike Krzyzewski plans to make the 2021-22 season his last at Duke.

The legendary head coach will retire after the coming campaign and is set to be replaced by lead assistant Jon Scheyer, as first reported by Jeff Goodman.

Scheyer, a Northbrook, Ill. native, not only starred for Duke's 2010 NCAA championship-winning team as a player, and led the recruitment of Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum as a coach, but also enjoyed a decorated high school career at Glenbrook North in the early 2000s.

He led the Spartans to a state title in 2005 and won Illinois Mr. Basketball in 2006, capping a senior season in which he averaged 32 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. An eventual five-star recruit, Scheyer was the MVP of the ACC Tournament in 2009 and a second-team All-American selection in 2010.

The most iconic moment of the prolific scoring guard's Glenbrook North tenure, though, came in January 2006, when he scored 21 points in 75 seconds (finishing the game with 52 points) to lead a comeback sprint that just fell short.

To this day, Scheyer remains the fourth-highest scorer in Illinois high school basketball history with 3,034 points. When he left school, he also ranked top 10 in assists and steals, but those distinctions haven't held.

Soon, the 33-year-old will take the torch from Krzyzewski after an illustrious nearly five-decade run.

