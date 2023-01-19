Mike Brey to Step Down as Notre Dame Coach at Season's End

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to end 23-year run at helm originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After nearly a quarter of a century at the helm, Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey will leave the program at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, the university announced Thursday.

“It has been a great run for me and our program over the last two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future,” Brey said in a statement.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Brey is the winningest coach in program history, with 481 victories since he took over as coach for the 2000-01 season in South Bend.

In 750 career games, Brey has posted a 481-269 record, and has led the Fighting Irish to 13 NCAA tournament appearances, including last season when the Irish upset Alabama before falling to Texas Tech in the second round.

“Mike and I have talked often in recent years about a future transition in the program’s leadership and during our most recent conversation we reached the mutual conclusion that the end of this season represented the right time,” Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement.

Swarbrick praised Brey’s performance in the role, as well as the impact he has had on the team’s players.

“He represents this university as well as any coach I have worked with during my time at Notre Dame. And for that reason, I look forward to working with Mike to define his future role with Notre Dame athletics,” he said.

The Irish have struggled during the current season, with a 9-10 record and losses in eight of their last 10 games.

Brey and Swarbrick will hold a press conference Friday to discuss the decision.



Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.