Mallory Swanson Tore Knee Tendon Vs. Ireland, Red Stars Say

Mallory Swanson suffers torn knee tendon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Team USA and Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Swanson tore the patellar tendon in her left knee during Saturday’s match against Ireland, the team announced Sunday.

Swanson suffered the injury during the first half of the 2-0 victory in Austin, Texas, according to a press release from the club.

She was carted off the field, and doctors have diagnosed her with the injury just three months ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“We fully support Mallory as she returns to Chicago to rest,” the Red Stars said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who sent messages of support.”

According to the teams, Swanson has returned to Chicago for further evaluation and treatment for the injury.

Swanson scored a goal in the Red Stars’ opening match of the 2023 NWSL season, and had 11 tallies for the club last season.

There is no official timetable for her return to action.



