Police in Kansas City say that two of the suspects in custody for Wednesday’s shooting near the scene of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally are juveniles, and also revealed what they believe led to the shooting.

According to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, a total of 23 people were shot during the incident, which occurred near Union Station just after the conclusion of the Chiefs’ championship rally.

One of those victims died from her injuries, according to police. Of the 22 other victims, who ranged in age from 8 to 47, at least half were under the age of 16, Graves told police.

Authorities also revealed what they believe to be the preliminary motive in the case, saying that a dispute between several individuals ended in an exchange of gunfire.

Of the three suspects in custody, two are under the age of 18, according to police. Authorities are continuing to evaluate whether there are other suspects involved in the case.

Police do not believe that is a link to terrorist groups or homegrown violent extremists, and several firearms were recovered at the scene, according to the official update Thursday morning.

The victim in the case was identified Wednesday as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a DJ at Kansas City radio station KKFI. Her sister Carmen Lopez Murguia also confirmed her death to NBC News.

The shooting occurred near a parking garage west of Kansas City's Union Station, which is where the Chiefs' victory parade ended and their Wednesday rally took place.

Thousands of fans were gathered in the area at the time of the shooting, fleeing the scene when the gunfire erupted.

In all, 22 fans were injured by gunfire and were transported to area hospitals, according to police. Three suspects were taken into custody at the scene, including one suspect that was tackled by bystanders and held until police arrived on scene.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing at this time, and further information is expected in coming days.