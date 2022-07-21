Joakim Noah, Luol Deng to award 'Bulls Fest' hardware originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joakim Noah and Luol Deng teamed for 6 1/2 seasons in Chicago, playing for some of the most popular teams in franchise history. Now, the two Chicago Bulls icons will be reunited again.

The organization posted to its social media accounts that Noah and Deng will present custom "Bulls Fest Champion" basketballs to winners from each bracket in the inaugural Bulls Fest 3-on-3 tournament. The event is part of a larger Bulls Fest 2022 celebration set for Sept. 3-4 at the United Center.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While the event will also feature youth basketball clinics, food vendors, local artists and entertainment, perhaps the signature event will be the 3-on-3 tournament. Divisions range from 8-year-olds up to adults 35 and over and also include a wheelchair and elite bracket.

In all, nine champions will be crowned. And Noah and Deng will be present to honor the winners, who also will receive tickets to a regular-season game.

Deng recently attended Noah's wedding in Brazil along with other teammates from that era, including Derrick Rose. Those teams created special bonds. In fact, Noah was so close to Deng that when the Bulls traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, the typically loquacious Noah declined to speak to the media for a week so that he could gather his thoughts.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.