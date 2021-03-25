FS1's Nick Wright Rips Bears Over Andy Dalton ‘QB1' Tweet

FS1's Nick Wright rips Bears over Dalton 'QB1' tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nick Wright has some thoughts on the Twitter account for the Bears.

Wright appeared on First Things First Thursday and ripped the Bears overusing "QB1" in recent tweets.

Bears QB spending (since releasing Cutler in '17)

Glennon: 3-yrs/$45M

Sanchez: 1-yr/$2M

Trubisky: 4-yrs/$29M + 4 draft picks

Daniel: 2-yrs/$10M

Foles: 3-yrs/$24M + 4th rd pick

Dalton: 1-yr/$10M

Total: $120M; picks 3, 67, 70, 111, 140



"Can we stop with this positional designation number thing that makes you think you're cosplaying as a scout?

"This is a new invention in the modern where we're doing position number designation like you would do if you were in a war room."

He called out the Bears Twitter posts over the last seven months.

"This is a sad timeline for the Bears."

The caption "QB1" was listed under many photos of either Trubisky or Foles last season, whichever one was the QB1 of the week.

And the latest to get tagged with "QB1"?

"And now, the Red Rifle, Andy Dalton, QB1," Wright said. "It is the saddest timeline."

Wright also discussed how the Bears "rued the day" after releasing Jay Cutler in 2017.

In total, the Bears spent $120 million and five draft picks in trying to find a franchise "QB1".

The quarterbacks since Jay left were Mike Glennon, Mark Sanchez, Trubisky, Chase Daniel, Foles and now Andy Dalton.

"It's not for lack of trying," Wright said.

