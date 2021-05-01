David Ross, Javy Báez Fire Back at Amir Garrett: ‘It's Garbage'

Ross, Báez fire back at Garrett: ‘it’s garbage’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Benches cleared in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 3-2 win at Cincinnati on Saturday.
Tempers flared after Reds reliever Amir Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo. Garrett celebrated the second out of the inning by pounding his chest and shouting something. Cubs shortstop Javy Báez said he took issue with Garrett aiming the display of emotion toward Rizzo and the Cubs.
"That's not celebrating," Cubs manager David Ross said.
Báez, from the dugout, and Garrett, from the mound, jawed at each other before benches cleared.
Báez jumped the railing and motioned to Garrett. Reds infielder Mike Moustakas held Báez back while he shouted. Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson pushed an animated Garrett out of the fray.
"I don't fault any of our guys," Ross said. "That's not the way that I think baseball is intended to go. But I think that's (Garrett's) style. I don't agree with it. I think it's garbage. But he's not on my team."
Saturday wasn’t the first spat between Garrett and Báez. Their history includes a similar benches-clearing incident in 2018.
Saturday's incident dissipated before escalating into a physical altercation.