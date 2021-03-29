Cubs Talk Podcast: Anthony Rizzo Halts Extension Talks

Rizzo halts extension talks to focus on season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anthony Rizzo has expressed his desire to remain a Cub long term, but with extension talks stalled, the first baseman instructed his agents to halt negotiations so he can focus on the season.

David Kaplan, Maddie Lee, Tim Stebbins and Gordon Wittenmyer break down Monday's news and discuss if they think Rizzo will be a Cub after this season and if there will be strong pushback from fans if Rizzo isn't back in 2022.

(2:00) - Gordon Wittenmyer: "He got low-balled. And I think that is…shocking to me, tone-deaf to me, with all the things they talked about. Not to mention what this guy’s done on the field. You can’t do market value with him?"

(5:15) - If the Cubs don't re-sign Rizzo, will that impact future negotiations with younger Cubs players?

(9:55) - Is it surprising that the Cubs didn't extend a single player this offseason?

(14:30) - Will the Cubs extend any player this season?

(19:00) - Anthony Rizzo has shut down negotiations publicly and privately

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.