Joc proving himself, Heyward's leadership | Spring training report

New Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson has gotten off to a big start offensively in the first few weeks of spring training, and that continued Thursday.

Gordon Wittenmyer, live from Arizona, joins Maddie Lee to discuss Pederson's play. They also dive into the leadership of Jason Heyward and how he's showing it this spring training.

