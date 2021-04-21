Cubs' Javy Báez Punctuates Blowout Over Mets With Grand Slam

Javy Báez punctuates blowout over Mets with grand slam originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Mets pitcher Trevor Hildenberger walked Anthony Rizzo to load the bases for Javy Báez.

NBC Sports

13 mins ago

Cubs Observations: Javy Báez Hits Grand Slam, Mets' Defense Labors

46 mins ago

How Bulls' Flat Losses Could Jeopardize Long-Term Trade Benefits

That was a mistake.

Báez put his stamp on Wednesday's blowout over New York with a grand slam in the sixth inning to give the Cubs a 14-4 lead.

Mercy.

That's career grand slam No. 6 for Báez, and it also happened to be his first hit of Wednesday's game. The Cubs tallied 10 runs before that swing, and while Báez had scored two of them, he wasn't in the RBI category quite yet.

What's a big Cubs win without El Mago doing something exciting, right?

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us