Cubs' Javy Báez Punctuates Blowout Over Mets With Grand Slam

Javy Báez punctuates blowout over Mets with grand slam originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Mets pitcher Trevor Hildenberger walked Anthony Rizzo to load the bases for Javy Báez.

That was a mistake.

Báez put his stamp on Wednesday's blowout over New York with a grand slam in the sixth inning to give the Cubs a 14-4 lead.

10 runs without a home run then Javy had to go and RUIN IT. @BinnysBev pic.twitter.com/MbBLiH9CGm — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 22, 2021

Mercy.

That's career grand slam No. 6 for Báez, and it also happened to be his first hit of Wednesday's game. The Cubs tallied 10 runs before that swing, and while Báez had scored two of them, he wasn't in the RBI category quite yet.

What's a big Cubs win without El Mago doing something exciting, right?