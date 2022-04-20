Cubs Get LHP Sean Newcomb for Jesse Chavez in Trade With Atlanta

Cubs trade Jesse Chavez to Braves for LHP Sean Newcomb originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs pounced Wednesday night on the chance to add a low-risk, high-upside arm to their pitching staff with a trade for Atlanta left-hander Sean Newcomb.

The move — which sent veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez and cash to the Braves — was announced at the end of Wednesday’s rain-shortened 8-2 loss to the Rays at Wrigley Field.

Newcomb, 28, who was designated for assignment earlier in the week, struggled in five relief innings for the defending World Series champs, allowing four walks with a homer and wild pitch.

"I know he's got electric stuff," Cubs manager David Ross said. "He struggled with command a little bit. An old teammate of mine who had him in Atlanta for a while, [catcher] Brian McCann, raves about him and his stuff.

"I look forward to meeting him and see if we can get the most out of him."

Newcomb, a former 15th overall draft pick and top-25 prospect, was impressive in 30 starts his first full season in the majors in 2018, winning 12 games with a 3.90 ERA, and followed that up with a 3.16 ERA in mostly relief work a year later.

But he has struggled overall since then, never getting his command where it needed to be to sustain success. He has a career walk rate of 4.8 per nine innings.

Chavez, a 15-year veteran and clubhouse favorite, rejoined the Cubs on a minor-league deal this spring and made the club out of camp. He played a big role in the Cubs' bullpen in 2018 after being acquired in a trade-deadline deal by the playoff-bound Cubs.

