Cubs' Chris Morel Makes More Franchise History With Record Start

Cubs' Morel breaks franchise record for start of career

Christopher Morel? Or Chris?

The Cubs' rookie says he likes to go by Chris.

The way he's hitting to start his big-league career, you can also call him impressive, eye-popping, impactful, exciting or any combination of the above.

And on this night, you can just call him the owner of a new franchise record.

With his triple during the Cubs' four-run sixth inning against the Brewers on Tuesday night, Morel extended his hitting streak to 11 games and his streak for reaching base safely to begin his major-league career to 13 games.

That broke the 6-year-old record of teammate Willson Contreras, one of Morel's biggest fans in the clubhouse.

Through that at-bat, the rookie who debuted with a home run in his first big-league at-bat was 15-for-52 (.288) with six extra-base hits including two homers, seven walks and an .893 OPS.

