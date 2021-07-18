Anthony Rizzo

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Starts Unorthodox Double Play Vs. D-Backs

By Tim Stebbins

Rizzo starts unorthodox double play vs. Diamondbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The great thing about baseball is you can see something new in any given game.

Take Sunday's Cubs-Diamondbacks game, for example, when the Cubs turned an unorthodox 3-2-1 double play that you have to see to believe.

Adam Morgan was in a bases-loaded, one-out jam as the Diamondbacks were threatening to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning. He induced a groundball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo threw a strike to Cubs catcher Robinson Chirinos for a force out. Chirinos put his arms in the air to call time, and it looked like the Cubs were one out away from escaping the jam.

Except, Kole Calhoun, who hit the groundball, ducked to avoid Rizzo's throw and stopped running to first base.

Chirinos' teammates got his attention, and he threw Kalhoun out at first, with Morgan covering the bag.

Unbelievable.

How can you not love baseball?

