Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay to return from IL during homestand originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NEW YORK — Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay told NBC Sports Chicago on Tuesday that he expects to return from the injured list during the upcoming five-game homestand against Miami and Cleveland.

Alzolay, one of the bright spots this season in the Cubs’ shaky rotation, last pitched June 7 in San Diego, where a blister problem on his middle finger worsened throughout a rough three-inning start.

He has been on the IL since but has progressed in a throwing program and said the finger feels much better now.

He had a 3.62 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 10 starts before the blister flared in the last start.

Unless the Cubs push back Zach Davies or Jake Arrieta in the rotation, Alzolay would not rejoin the rotation sooner than Sunday.

