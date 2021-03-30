Bulls' Zach LaVine Questionable Vs. Suns With Sprained Ankle

LaVine questionable vs. Suns with sprained ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The possibility of Zach LaVine missing his first game of the 2020-21 season looms ahead of the Bulls' road matchup with the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night.

LaVine, who said after Monday's 116-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors that he reaggravated a sprained ankle suffered March 24, is questionable for the Suns game, head coach Billy Donovan said after the team practiced in Phoenix on Tuesday.

"It’s not great, just being honest," Donovan said of LaVine's ankle. "He got treatment this morning. He did not do anything today in practice...

"He’s questionable (for the Suns game). Zach’s a pretty tough, competitive guy, so I know he’ll do everything he can to get himself ready to play tomorrow in terms of doing the rehab and things like that. But we just kind of wanted him to stay off his feet today, get his treatment. He’ll do that several times today and then we’ll meet again tomorrow and we’ll see what he’s able to do and what kind of positive strides he’s able to make."

LaVine had been firm in his desire to play through pain before the Warriors game, but said he would seriously consider taking time off afterwards, adding he felt the reaggravation brought him back to "square one."

LaVine scored 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting in the contest, giving him just 30 total points on uncharacteristic 10-for-31 shooting in two games since the injury first flared March 24 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's the only Bull not to miss a game this season.

"You try to play through injuries, but obviously I’m not trying to be a detriment to the team and obviously not trying to hurt myself going forward either," he said. "It just sucks."

Coby White, who missed the Warriors game with neck spasms, and Garrett Temple, who exited and didn't return in the first half with a hamstring ailment, also refrained from physical activity at practice. Donovan said an update on their statuses is pending.

