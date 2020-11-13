Bulls unveil new, Chicago-themed City Edition uniforms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls unveiled their new City Edition uniforms for the 2020-21 season Friday morning.

Featuring a red, grey and gold color scheme and diamond patterning, the uniforms pay tribute to Chicago's architectural history, with a focus on the art deco style and ironwork framing that permeates the city.

"This year, the Bulls City Edition uniforms borrow inspiration from the roaring ’20s, turning life into art, as well as the 1933 World’s Fair, which highlighted the city’s centennial celebration," the team said in a statement. "The slate grey uniforms, meant to visually represent the color of the buildings in the city’s skyline, provide a rich background for a variety of distinct uniform elements."

As for the "Make no little plans" tagline? That's a reference to famed architect and city planner Daniel Burnham, whose Chicago roots span multiple decades and iconic works, including The Rookery, Union Station and post-Great Chicago Fire projects. He was also the executive director of works for the 1893 World's Fair.

"Make no little plans; they have no magic to stir men's blood and probably themselves will not be realized," Burnham once said. Stirring, especially for a rebuilding team that brought in fresh leadership across the front office and coaching staff this offseason.

Other qualities of the uniforms, including font inspired by the United Center and gold highlights to reflect downtown Chicago's aesthetic, also hold significance. Here's a look at the new digs, courtesy of the Bulls:

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls