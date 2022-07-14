Bulls Summer League: Dalen Terry's Stands Out in Win Vs. Hornets

Summer League: Terry stands out in Bulls' win vs. Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Dalen Terry’s competitiveness and versatility popped throughout the Chicago Bulls’ 89-73 Summer League victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.
It started with an especially notable first-quarter sequence.
First, the Bulls’ rookie drove Bryce McGowens for a layup out of a timeout. The next time down the floor, he stonewalled a McGowens drive, which sparked a transition opportunity he capped by sprinting hard for a layup. Then, he deployed a timely trap on Hornets guard LJ Figueroa, forcing a backcourt violation.
It was a telling snapshot of the way Terry’s activity can affect games.