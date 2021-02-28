Bulls-Raptors Postponed Due to NBA COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

Bulls-Raptors postponed due to health and safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sunday night's matchup between the Bulls and Toronto Raptors in Tampa Bay, Fla. has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the NBA announced.

The Raptors, per a league release, would not have been able to field the minimum eight players required to play a game due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the team. The Raptors played their Friday night game against the Houston Rockets (a 122-111 win) without head coach Nick Nurse, Pascal Siakam and five assistant coaches due to protocols.

It's the 31st game the NBA has postponed in the 2020-21 season, and the fourth Bulls contest. One of those four was already made up when the NBA replaced a postponed Feb. 17 matchup at the Charlotte Hornets with a home game against the Detroit Pistons, which the Bulls won 105-102.

The Bulls had already arrived in Tampa Bay, where the Raptors are stationed for the 2020-21 season, and had a film session planned for the morning of the game before the news was announced. The team will jet back to Chicago Sunday before a home matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Incidentally enough, it's actually the second time the Bulls have flown to the state of Florida, only to have a game postponed. The team got news of the postponement of the 2019-20 NBA season while in Orlando for a matchup with the Magic in March 2020.

