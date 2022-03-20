Bulls' Patrick Williams Will Make Return Monday Vs. Raptors

Patrick Williams will make return Monday vs. Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Williams will make his long-awaited return to the Chicago Bulls' lineup Monday against the Toronto Raptors, the team confirmed Sunday morning.

That will be Williams' first action since Oct. 28, when he tore ligaments in his left wrist after taking a hard fall from an in-air collision with Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. Surgery ensued on Halloween, then began an arduous rehab process, which concludes nearly five months into a four-to-six month recovery timeline.

News of Williams' return comes after he participated in multiple G League practices last week, plus workouts with the big league Bulls on Saturday and Sunday.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan has tempered expectations on Williams' return, saying he anticipates easing the second-year forward back into the swing of things in an off-the-bench role. Expect some form of a minutes restriction too.

Both are nods to Williams' extended absence, and an acknowledgement that it may take time for him to re-find his rhythm on the court. Williams averaged 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in five October starts before sustaining the wrist injury.

“He certainly helps our team, he makes our team better, and there'll probably be some growing pains so to speak of him finding a rhythm," Donovan told reporters before Friday's loss in Phoenix. "With Patrick the biggest thing is going to be how he fits into a rotation and what is a realistic number of minutes look like for him to at least build up some tolerance for this.’’

Still, with 12 games left on the Bulls' regular-season slate, Williams' return comes at a key juncture. The Raptors, who sit seventh in the East, trail the Bulls by just two games as of this writing (with a Sunday evening game against Philadelphia pending). A Bulls victory Monday would clinch a 3-1 win in the season series, and in turn, the tiebreaker if both teams finish the regular season with the same record.

A high-profile matchup with the third-seeded Bucks — in Milwaukee — looms on Tuesday as well. Donovan said Friday that if Williams returned Monday, playing both ends of the back-to-back is a possibility.

"He's anxious to get back," Donovan said of Williams. "Physically, he feels good. He knows, I think, the timing part is going to take a little bit of time. But I think just how he feels and where he's at mentally, he wants to come back and play."

Soon, he will.

