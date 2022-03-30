Bulls' Patrick Williams Responds to Billy Donovan's Challenge

Williams responds to challenge, sees minutes increase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Williams’ minutes declined in each of his first five games back from wrist rehabilitation. After playing 19 minutes against the Raptors, he logged 18 against the Bucks, 17 against the Pelicans, 14 against the Cavaliers, and 13 in Monday’s loss to the Knicks.

Williams played each of those games on a playing-time restriction, and Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has maintained patience with the 20-year-old forward as he gets up to speed following a nearly five-month absence.

But the trend was noticeable, especially as Williams played the bystander in Monday’s loss in New York, hoisting zero shot attempts and being passed over as a late-game substitute at power forward in favor of Javonte Green.

“There is, with young players, a very, very fine line between just giving a guy something without him earning it,” Donovan said of Williams’ minutes ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Wizards. “I'm not one of these guys that thinks you just take a young player and just throw him out there and just keep giving, giving, giving.”

Take Donovan at his word. Former fourth overall pick or not, Williams is not owed anything from a playing time perspective as the Bulls hurtle down the stretch run and into the playoffs. He’ll need to earn his keep.

So, the fact that he logged 25 minutes Tuesday night against the Wizards should be taken as an encouraging sign. It's the most minutes Williams has played in a game since returning, and featured closing time.

Donovan first inserted Williams into the game after 5 minutes, 22 seconds — the first time in three contests Williams received first-quarter playing time. Against the Cavaliers and Knicks, he was first tapped to start the second. Donovan said that adjustment derived from a desire to shake up rotations after the team fumbled a double-digit lead in the second quarter of Monday’s game.

“You just can't keep watching that, as a coach,” Donovan said. “You gotta try to change things up and do some different things.”

So, Williams checked in early and played alongside the starters, while Green didn’t enter until the 10:04 mark of the second. Green’s energy jolted the second unit, helping the Bulls build as much as a nine-point second quarter lead. And Williams played with a good deal more “force,” which Donovan called for in pregame comments to reporters, in his stint, leading the Bulls’ coach to ride him for more than eight minutes.

“Patrick gave us good minutes. I left him out there. He was pretty good,” Donovan said. “With the way that group was going, I decided to keep Patrick out there just because of the way he was going.”

Williams’ energy at first led to miscues — a delay-of-game warning for rebounding a made shot and tossing the ball, then a missed layup where the ball slipped out of his hands on the way up. But eventually, he was snatching offensive rebounds over smaller defenders, timing help rotations with precision, and, in a particularly forceful flash, drove baseline for this strong and-one finish:

This is exactly what the Bulls need from Williams at offensive end (notice him decisively attack bent Wizards defense on back-end of DeRozan double-team)

Williams finished with six points, a season-high seven rebounds (three offensive) and one steal. The Bulls outscored the Wizards by eight points in his 25 minutes, which included the fourth-quarter stretch run that clinched the result.

Those aren’t gaudy figures, by any stretch, nor a sudden realization of his potential. But for one game, it’s progress.

“He offensive rebounded, I thought he defended, he had some rim protection, he had a really good finish in the first half, he had a couple dives to the basket and scores,” Donovan said of Williams. “When he's playing well like that you want to keep him out there. It’s not that I don't want to play him or take away his minutes, it's just about what's going on.”

Indeed, Donovan cited Williams playing more aggressively and, of course, producing as avenues for him to receive more playing time. As Tuesday showed, those two conversations are intertwined.

“Certainly I think for our team he needs to be playing more,” Donovan said pregame. “But we've gotta get him, with his minutes, to be aggressive with them. It doesn't necessarily mean scoring, but just feeling him (out). Whether it's going to the offensive glass, whether it's defensive rebounding, getting out in transition, those kinds of things. We need his athleticism and his energy…

“For the minutes that he does get, we need all-out Patrick. Whether it's 12 minutes or 25 minutes, you know?”

Turbulence was expected in Williams’ return. It’s why Donovan tempered expectations in the run-up, and advocated before Williams was even cleared to practice that the Bulls ease him back in an off-the-bench role. Five months is a long time to be away, especially given Williams’ experience level — or lack thereof.

“I just don't know, like, after five months of being out, where he's supposed to be right now as a player,” Donovan said pregame. “He's missed five months of basketball, and he's played in five games, and he's gonna have some ups and downs. He just is.

“That's not anything directed necessarily at Patrick, per se, that it's [his fault]. But he just does not have his rhythm and his timing and his flow right now as a player. I wish it came back sooner. I told you guys this when these guys all got hurt, I said it's a lot harder when these guys come back than it is when they go out. Because you're wanting them to pick up where they left off. And, you know, Patrick's missed a lot.”

“The hard part for him is getting into that game rhythm and flow and feel and those kinds of things when he's out there, and then also him being able to utilize those minutes where he's impacting our team as well. I'm patient with Patrick because I know the guy's been out for five months and has had very, very limited build-up as it relates to contact and those kinds of things. So I'm not surprised where he's at. I'm not surprised, maybe the ups and downs he's had since he's been back.

"We're gonna work with Patrick. I got a lot of confidence in Patrick. I love Patrick's ability and potential. But when he's out there, you know, and there's not necessarily that force that he's playing with that we need him to play with, I'm gonna talk to him about it and try to push him to get it out of him."

The Bulls hope that this message — one that is patient, but underscores the urgency with which the organization needs him to develop — resonates.

