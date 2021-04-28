Bulls observations: Knicks dominate fourth quarter in rout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a game that was tightly-contested through three quarters, the New York Knicks eventually routed the Bulls 113-94 at Madison Square Garden.

Here are 16 observations:

1. The Knicks entered play winners of nine of their last ten games, owners of the fourth seed in the East and with the best net rating in the NBA in April, outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per 100 possessions over 14 games. Yes, in addition to having the fourth-rated defense in the association on the season, the Knicks have been the Utah Jazz for the past month, ranking fifth in offensive rating and first in 3-point percentage. So this was a tough test for the Bulls.

2. For the second game in a row, Patrick Williams scored the Bulls' first points. Against the Heat, it was an and-one layup over Duncan Robinson; this time, it was a pull-up midrange jumper. He later canned a corner triple, and dished two slick dimes in the third quarter, ultimately finishing with seven points and two assists. The 11th time in his last 12 games he's scored in single-figures.

3. But it was another slow start for the Bulls. They trailed 32-19 after the first quarter, failing for the fourth time in five games to reach 21 points in the opening frame. Credit the Knicks' absolutely relentless defense for holding the Bulls to 8-for-24 shooting (0-for-8 from 3-point range) and an unconscious Julius Randle, who poured in 14 points scored largely on contested jump shots.

4. Between the late first and early second, the Bulls' bench made a run, spearheading a 20-4 run to slice an at one time 30-12 deficit to 34-32. Thad Young (four points, three assists) and Lauri Markkanen (five points, four rebounds) were first-half sparks, while the Knicks' reserves sputtered badly.

5. But Randle re-entered, and he and Nikola Vučević traded spurts that culminated in a 52-48 Knicks lead at the half. Randle's five second-quarter points helped the Knicks pull ahead by as many as 11 midway through the period, but Vučević hit three 3-pointers in the frame and entered the break with a team-high 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Non-Vučević Bulls shot 4-for-15 outside the paint (3-for-12 from behind the arc).

6. Overall, the Bulls won the second quarter 29-20 and held the Knicks to 32 percent shooting, an impressive response after a sluggish first quarter. With a 9-0 run early in the third, they eventually claimed their first lead, 59-58.

7. Soon after, Theis picked up one of three Bulls technical fouls on the evening. It came as part of a potentially six-point swing -- after a missed foul call on a Theis dunk attempt, RJ Barrett hit a transition 3-pointer, then the Knicks drew a free throw off the Theis tech, turning a 63-59 advantage to 67-59. Vučević picked up a technical in the first, then Billy Donovan later in the third after Coby White appeared to get hit in the face on a drive. Needless to say, it was a physical game.

8. The Bulls, though, responded again, finishing the third on a 10-4 run to trim the Knicks' lead to 76-75 entering the fourth. The reserves were key once more in the late-quarter stretch; the Bulls began the final frame with a 22-8 bench points advantage.

9. It wasn't close to Markkanen's most prolific Madison Square Garden performance (RIP February 2019), but he was solid off the pine in this one, despite some defensive foibles on the fastbreak. Operating again as the team's functional backup small forward, Markkanen posted 14 points (5-for-9 shooting) and six rebounds, and did well to exploit his size advantage over Barrett on multiple occasions.

10. But give the Knicks' second-stringers credit: They came out firing early in the fourth, opening the period on an 11-2 run, keyed by highlight-reel plays from Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, to jump ahead 87-77 to force a Donovan timeout. That lead eventually swelled as high as 20 before ultimately settling with a 19-point victory. The Knicks' reserves scored 19 points in the fourth quarter alone (11 from Quickley).

11. Stop me if you've heard this before: But Vučević is steady as they come. With 26 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, he finished with his 41st double-double of the season (11th with the Bulls) and 33rd 20-point, 10-rebound game of the year -- only Giannis Antetokounmpo has more.

His fourth-quarter rotational turn came a few minutes early in this one -- just before the eight-minute mark -- as the game began to slip away, but it was too late. Vučević finished with 37 minutes, his second-most in a game since joining the Bulls.

12. Garrett Temple, too, with 12 points (2-for-2 from deep), five assists and his typically stellar defense, was a stabilizing force on both ends.

13. The Bulls attempted just two free throws in the second half, finishing the game with 10 charity stripe attempts to the Knicks' 19. Suspect officiating will -- perhaps aptly -- be a storyline coming out of this one, but it should be noted that the Knicks are a terrific defensive team, and that type of disparity has been a theme for the Bulls all season.

14. Randle led the Knicks in scoring with 34 points, but Barrett notched 22, was terrific as a downhill driver and distributor (six assists), and made three of his five 3-point attempts.

15. Aggrieved Bulls fans, feel free to skip this blurb: But, man, is Nerlens Noel fun. He racked up five blocks and four steals on the night, proving to be an absolute eraser all over the court. His hands are lightning-quick and feather-soft -- multiple times stripping the normally surehanded Vučević -- and his ability to cover ground and contest shots directly at the front of the rim eye-popping.

16. The Bulls move to 4-4 in eight games without Zach LaVine, who Donovan said pregame could miss "another week" in COVID-19 protocol. This was a valiant effort against a scorching-hot squad until the fourth, when the Knicks absolutely imposed their will, winning the period 37-19. They shot 54.2 percent from the floor and turned five offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points in those 12 minutes alone. Despite stretches of offensive stagnancy, the Knicks finished 44.4 from behind the arc and converted 14 Bulls turnovers into 19 points.

Next up: Back home for the Bucks on Friday.

