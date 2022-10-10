Bulls' Javonte Green Channels Michael Jordan With Preseason Dunk

Green channels MJ with dunk from just inside FT line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Javonte Green must have felt like Michael Jordan Sunday night in Toronto.

If such a feeling is even possible.

As Green led a double-digit second-half comeback in the Chicago Bulls' third preseason game, a 115-98 win over the Raptors, the springy forward evoked memories of dunk contests past with this slam from just inside the free-throw line:

Green could only laugh when asked about the Jordan comparison after the team's Monday practice.

"I don't even know how that feels. I don't even know how Jordan feels," Green told reporters. "It was a crazy play last night. It was just second-nature. Like, I didn't plan on doing that."

That spontaneity makes Green thrilling to watch, especially when cutting to the basket or sprinting out on the fastbreak. At 6-foot-4, he is a bit undersized for the power forward spot, yes. But he compensates with explosive athleticism and a dunk everything mentality.

That said, Green said he has never dunked from the free-throw line in a game before. In practice, though?

"I ain't gonna say I was confident on doing that," he told reporters. "But I have jumped from the free-throw line before. In college, I think."

Between Green, Zach LaVine, Derrick Jones Jr., DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, the Bulls employ plenty of devastating dunkers. Green flashed humility when asked if he or LaVine would win an internal contest.

"He got the trophy, right?" Green said, referencing LaVine's dunk titles in 2015 and 2016. "I'll put Zach in there."

But his repertoire expands every day.

