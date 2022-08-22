Bulls' Horace Grant's Three Championship Rings Up for Auction

Horace Grant's three championship rings up for auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Horace Grant's rings are up for auction from the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat with Heritage Auctions, according to TMZ Sports.

Grant played seven seasons with the Bulls. Not only did he rack up three championships with the team, he was selected to the NBA All-Star game in 1993-94.

The rings are size 12s and have "14k Jostens" engraved on the interior of the bands. According to TMZ sports, each ring could go for $100,000.

Grant's ring from the Lakers championship in 2001 is also up for auction. It's predicted the Lakers ring could go for $40,000.

In the 58 playoff games Grant played with the Bulls, he averaged 11.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor.

