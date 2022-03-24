Bulls' DeMar DeRozan to Miss Game Vs. Pelicans With Groin Strain

DeMar DeRozan out vs. Pelicans with groin strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan will miss the Chicago Bulls' Thursday night road matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans with a left adductor (groin) strain, the team announced via its injury report.

This is just DeRozan's fifth absence of the season. He missed three games with COVID-19 in December and one to rest in late January.

The Bulls enter the Pelicans game with a 2-2 record in DeRozan's missed games this season, including wins over the Nuggets and Thunder and losses to the Cavaliers and Heat.

Regardless of who head coach Billy Donovan slides into the starting lineup in DeRozan's place, manufacturing offense could be an issue. DeRozan not only averages 27.6 points per game, the Bulls' offensive rating has also dipped from 113.1 points per 100 possessions with him on the court to 104.3 with him off so far this season — roughly the difference between the league's sixth-best offense and a bottom-three unit.

The Pelicans own the NBA's fourth-best defensive rating in 13 games since the All-Star break.

Thursday's matchup continues a five-game Bulls road trip that makes stops in Milwaukee, New Orleans, Cleveland, New York and Washington. Losers of nine of their last 12 games — and sitting just one game from sixth and two from seventh in the Eastern Conference — every contest matters.

