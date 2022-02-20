Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Ranks 2022 All-Star as ‘Top' in NBA Career

DeRozan ranks 2022 All-Star as ‘top’ in NBA career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CLEVELAND — Before signing with the Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan had been selected to four All-Star games, and started two. Three times, he even enjoyed the festivities alongside a teammate (Kyle Lowry) — as he is this year with Zach LaVine.

So his answer when asked where his 2022 All-Star experience, in which he’ll suit up as a starter for Team LeBron on Sunday night, ranks is a telling one.

“It's top,” he said. “It's hard to go against the first time I was here (at All-Star). But to be here again after everything I went through, it's sweet.”

Since DeRozan’s last berth in 2018, he’s been traded by the franchise that drafted him, and, in turn, spent three seasons well outside the limelight in San Antonio, a tenure defined by on and off-court growth. On Feb. 19, 2021 — one year to the day before speaking to reporters from the All-Star podium on Saturday — he lost his father, Frank.

From those trials and tribulations, and an offseason of being doubted by outside critics, he’s emerged with a balanced perspective.

“I'm never content with anything,” DeRozan said when asked if this is the most content he’s been in his career, before adding: “Over the span of my career I did a lot of learning, personally, on the court, outside the court. Just trying to understand a lot of dynamics of just being a man first. And a lot of that, looking in the mirror moments and understanding a lot of things is this moment now, of just me being in my complete balance.”

That peace has produced arguably his best season. DeRozan's 28.1 point-per-game scoring average is the highest of his career, and ranks fifth in the NBA. That comes on 31.8 percent usage and 60.1 percent true shooting — each just short of career-highs, as well.

Then, there’s the novel-length list of late-game heroics he’s authored, to the tune of a league-leading 443 fourth-quarter points, plus 54.1/66.7/90.2 percent clutch-time shooting splits. Or the countless ways he’s subtly impacted the franchise as a leader and fortifying presence, spearheading a jump from 31 wins all of last season to 38, and a share of the Eastern Conference lead, at the All-Star break of this one.

“His calmness is something that’s always been impressive to me,” said LaVine.

“Being able to represent (the Bulls) on the biggest stage during the season, it's awesome. It's something that's a dream come true,” DeRozan said. “Everything else I can't explain. I think I'm just haunted by the ghosts that's in the United Center to be able to go out and perform every single night.”

Certainly, sharing the stage of Sunday’s headline event with LaVine contributes to DeRozan’s initial assertion as well, even if they will line up in opposing threads. The two have had a fast bond since DeRozan signed on, and as of the break, boast the NBA’s highest combined scoring average for any teammate pairing (52.7).

That, and the Bulls sharing the Eastern Conference's top spot with the Heat, prompted LaVine to call him and DeRozan the "best duo in the NBA" on Saturday, an argument to which DeRozan responded: "I don't see why we not."

“It's awesome. I know what it feels like to be here with a teammate,” DeRozan added. “It sucks we're not on the same team, but it's great to be able to share the experience.”

LaVine agreed suiting up together would have been ideal, but promised that Sunday night will feature some head-butting on the court.

“We're gonna end up guarding each other, hopefully a couple times and get a nice little 1-on-1,” he said. “I’m gonna foul the hell out of him.”

But, he added: “I won’t go for a shot-fake. We both got pretty good shot-fakes, so if either of us jumps for either of our shot-fakes we'll probably owe each other some money.”

However long either plays, or however many times they match up, it promises to be a fun culmination to a weekend of celebration for DeRozan, LaVine and the Bulls.

