Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Leads Desperate Effort With 4th-Quarter Run

DeRozan leads desperate effort with 4th-quarter run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DETROIT --- With 8 minutes, 5 seconds left in the Chicago Bulls’ much-needed, come-from-behind 114-108 victory over the Pistons Wednesday night, DeMar DeRozan checked out.

DeRozan already had started to wreak some of his typical fourth-quarter havoc, scoring the first five points and assisting on Coby White’s 3-pointer.

Just 91 seconds later, DeRozan returned.

“I asked to go back early,” DeRozan said. “So that was on me. I just didn’t want the game to get away no type of way.

“At this point of the season, everything matters. If I gotta play 48 (minutes), I’m willing to play 48 because everything matters. There’s no time for rest. Every game is critical.”

Indeed, desperate times call for desperate measures. And with a season-high, five-game losing streak and seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit saddling the Bulls, DeRozan knew the stakes.

It’s why he, Zach LaVine and Tristan Thompson led supercharged timeout huddles, ones in which the Bulls’ inability to stop dribble drives was discussed---and loudly.

“Tonight was definitely a desperate night,” DeRozan said. “We were sluggish here and there. We all kind of got on each other in the third quarter to pick it up. And we did.”

What was said?

“Things that I can’t repeat,” DeRozan said, smiling. “But it got everybody going where we needed to go. We got a W.”

It’s instructional that on a night DeRozan turned in one of his patented fourth-quarter takeovers, scoring 16 of his 36 points in the final period, that defense and desperation emerged as more pertinent postgame themes.

The Bulls noticeably picked up their defensive intensity in the final period, limiting the Pistons to 17 points on 30 percent shooting and posting five of their 13 steals.

“We gotta play like that from the gate. We show spurts of doing it but we gotta do it out the gate,” DeRozan said. “We gotta stop putting ourselves in a hole and working that much harder to get back in games and win games.”

The Bulls also attacked the rim constantly on the offensive end. DeRozan said he and LaVine talked pregame about getting downhill, and both players attempted double-digit free throws to flip a recent script.

The Bulls doubled up the Pistons with 35 free-throw attempts to 17.

DeRozan logged 41 minutes, 23 seconds overall. He played all but those 91 seconds in the fourth.

Coach Billy Donovan marveled at DeRozan’s ability to play without wasted energy and with efficiency, consistently making an impact despite his heavy workload.

“It’s impressive the way he’s able to take over in the fourth. And he does it with such poise. Nothing is rushed. He controls the pace. He gets to his spots,” Nikola Vucevic said. “He’s been doing it for a very long time. But to be able to do it consistently the way he has this year, so efficiently as well, is impressive.

“His IQ in those moments, his skill set, really shows. Even though the defense knows what he wants to do, it’s very, very hard to stop.”



