Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Adds Muscle Via Workouts, Improved Diet

Dosunmu adds muscle via workouts, improved diet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There's a number to prove Ayo Dosunmu's offseason workout regimen has worked. But there's also nuance.

Recent photos posted to social media of a shirtless Dosunmu working out have supported what NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson and NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Pregame and Postgame Live analyst Kendall Gill have said recently on the Bulls Talk Podcast---that the second-year guard has bulked up and had, in Johnson's words, "a monster offseason."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Speaking on "The Waddle and Silvy Show" on ESPN AM 1000 on Thursday, Dosunmu told the hosts that he probably weighs 203 or 204 pounds. That's only three to four pounds over what the Bulls listed Dosunmu at during a rookie season that earned second-team All-Rookie recognition.

But the nuance of a dietary change prompted the Chicago Bulls guard to speak confidently to the radio hosts.

"I got much stronger," Dosunmu told ESPN AM 1000. "I cut out all the bad-eating foods, really tried to lock in. Cut out juice. Cut out pop, all of that, and tried to really eat better and get my body better. I've been feeling good."

Echoing goals that Dosunmu stated in his exit media interview with reporters in April, the guard said he has been working on improving his jumpshot and ballhandling while also trying to get stronger.

"I want to keep getting stronger because I want my body to sustain and hold up for how long I'm blessed to play for," Dosunmu said on "The Waddle and Silvy" show.

Bulls training camp begins in late September.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.