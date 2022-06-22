Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson Announces Front Office Promotions

Blackhawks GM Davidson announces front office promotions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson announced on Wednesday that the hockey operations leadership team has officially been finalized.

Meghan Hunter has, most notably, been promoted to assistant general manager of hockey operations after previously serving as an amateur scout and director of hockey administration. The former four-year letter winner at the University of Wisconsin and 2001 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award given to the top female college hockey player in the U.S. will oversee budgeting, team services, contract execution, team security and player services.

Mark Eaton will also remain as an assistant GM of development, where will oversee the Blackhawks' minor league affiliate Rockford IceHogs, as well as all amateur and professional player development and performance. Eaton joined the organization in 2014 as a player development coach.

"Meghan and Mark have both been important parts of our operation for a number of years and we are lucky to have them in these important and redeveloped roles," Davidson said in a statement. "Their leadership skills, shared vision with the rest of the leadership team and knowledge of the game gives me plenty of confidence in us achieving our goals."

In addition, former Blackhawks 2010 Stanley Cup champion Brian Campbell will serve as an advisor in the hockey operations department and Karilyn Pilch has been promoted to director of player personnel. Campbell served as Davidson's right-hand man while he was the interim GM while Pilch, who played collegiately at Boston University, joined the organization in 2021 as a scout.

The moves round out a leadership group that also includes associate GMs Jeff Greenberg and Norm Maciver.

"As I said before, this foundation for leadership will help our shared vision for the future become a reality," Davidson said. "Our goal is to be best-in-class in all we do and organizing a structure and defining roles behind the scenes is an important step. I have a lot of faith and trust in this leadership team, along with the staff who works under them, and I look forward to working with our entire group to build a successful team on the ice."

