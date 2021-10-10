Blackhawks Finalize Opening Night Roster for 2021-22 NHL Season

Blackhawks finalize 2021-22 Opening Night roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2021-22 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m.
To become cap compliant, the Blackhawks assigned forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Philipp Kurashev to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, but each of those players is expected to be recalled on Tuesday.
Goaltenders Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban were also assigned to Rockford after clearing waivers.
Here's what the main roster looks like, which includes Entwistle and Kurashev:
Forwards (14)
- Henrik Borgstrom
- Ryan Carpenter
- Kirby Dach
- Alex DeBrincat
- MacKenzie Entwistle
- Adam Gaudette
- Brandon Hagel
- Tyler Johnson
- Patrick Kane
- Jujhar Khaira
- Dominik Kubalik
- Philipp Kurashev
- Dylan Strome
- Jonathan Toews
Defensemen (7)
- Calvin de Haan
- Erik Gustafsson
- Seth Jones
- Jake McCabe
- Ian Mitchell
- Connor Murphy
- Riley Stillman
Goaltenders (2)
- Marc-Andre Fleury
- Kevin Lankinen
Injured reserve (2)
- Wyatt Kalynuk (ankle)
- Alec Regula (back)
Long-term injured reserve (1)
- Caleb Jones (wrist)
The Blackhawks kick off the season on Wednesday against the Stanley Cup favorite Colorado Avalanche. It will be the first of a three-game road trip to open the campaign.
