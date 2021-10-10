Blackhawks Finalize Opening Night Roster for 2021-22 NHL Season

Blackhawks finalize 2021-22 Opening Night roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2021-22 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m.

To become cap compliant, the Blackhawks assigned forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Philipp Kurashev to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, but each of those players is expected to be recalled on Tuesday.

Goaltenders Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban were also assigned to Rockford after clearing waivers.

Here's what the main roster looks like, which includes Entwistle and Kurashev:

Forwards (14)

Henrik Borgstrom

Ryan Carpenter

Kirby Dach

Alex DeBrincat

MacKenzie Entwistle

Adam Gaudette

Brandon Hagel

Tyler Johnson

Patrick Kane

Jujhar Khaira

Dominik Kubalik

Philipp Kurashev

Dylan Strome

Jonathan Toews

Defensemen (7)

Calvin de Haan

Erik Gustafsson

Seth Jones

Jake McCabe

Ian Mitchell

Connor Murphy

Riley Stillman

Goaltenders (2)

Marc-Andre Fleury

Kevin Lankinen

Injured reserve (2)

Wyatt Kalynuk (ankle)

Alec Regula (back)

Long-term injured reserve (1)

Caleb Jones (wrist)

The Blackhawks kick off the season on Wednesday against the Stanley Cup favorite Colorado Avalanche. It will be the first of a three-game road trip to open the campaign.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.