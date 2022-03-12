Blackhawks' Connor Murphy Stretchered Off Ice After Big Hit

Hawks' Connor Murphy stretchered off ice after big hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy was stretchered off the ice in Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators after taking a big hit from Parker Kelly.

Kelly roughly checked Murphy into the glass in the corner side of the rink just under three minutes into the game. Murphy's face was smashed right up against the glass.

Erik Gustafsson, Brandon Hagel and MacKenzie Entwistle immediately called to the bench for medical attention.

The Blackhawks medical and athletic training staff attended to Murphy and placed him on the stretcher.

Kelly received a five-minute penalty for the check.

