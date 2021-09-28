Bears Sign Agreement to Purchase Arlington Park: Report

Report: Bears sign agreement to purchase Arlington Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It might still be a negotiating tactic, but it's certainly more than a bluff.

According to The Athletic, the Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights. The team is expected to announce the news Wednesday morning, the report said.

After submitting an official bid for the property in June, the Bears were immediately considered the overwhelming favorite to win out on the coveted suburban land. An announcement on the purchase was expected after Arlington Park officially closed its doors Saturday after nearly 94 years of horse racing operation.

If the Bears follow through with the purchase, it could mean the development of an enormous new stadium not unlike Sofi Stadium, which sits on 298 acres of land in suburban Los Angeles that used to be the Hollywood Park horse track. Arlington Park sits on 326 acres.

In a tweet late Tuesday night, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her administration remains committed to keeping the Bears in Chicago.

Her tune has certainly changed, however, since calling the Bears' bid for Arlington Park "a negotiating tactic" back in June.

"As a season ticket holder and longtime Bears fan, I am committed to keeping the 'Chicago' name in our football team," Lightfoot said in that June statement. "And like most Bears fans, we want the organization to focus on putting a winning team on the field, beating the Packers finally and being relevant past October. Everything else is noise."

Tuesday's development sure appears to be more than noise.