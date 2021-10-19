Bears Place Robert Quinn on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Bears put defensive star on reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears may be without one of their best defensive players when they take on the Buccaneers in Week 7. The team announced they placed Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Quinn is having a resurgent season so far, and currently ranks second on the team with 5.5 sacks. Only Khalil Mack has more, with 6 sacks. In addition, Quinn has one forced fumble, which was recovered by Mack.

Quinn has appeared at press conferences without wearing a mask, which could be an indication that he is vaccinated, however we can’t say for certain whether he is, or isn’t. If Quinn is vaccinated, he’ll need two negative tests, 24 hours apart, to return to the team. In that scenario, he could still return in time to play on Sunday. However if Quinn is unvaccinated, he’ll need to remain sidelined for a minimum of 10 days.

Quinn is the third member of the Bears organization to enter the COVID-19 protocol over the past week. Last Thursday the team placed running back Damien Williams onto the reserve/COVID-19 list. The next day the team announced that wide receivers coach Mike Furrey had entered the COVID-19 protocol as well.

