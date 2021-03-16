Bears Looking to Trade WR Anthony Miller

Bears looking to trade Anthony Miller originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Anthony Miller might have played his last game as a Chicago Bear. According to Adam Schefter, Ryan Pace is shopping around the former second-round pick.

Bears are having trade discussions with other teams regarding WR Anthony Miller, per sources. Miller is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and is a productive and talented slot receiver likely to be dealt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Besides the fact that Schefter says Miller is “likely to be dealt,” Miller’s possible departure from the Bears isn’t surprising. Miller was ejected from the Bears’ playoff loss to the Saints last season after punching C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which led to a reprimanding from George McCaskey on sports talk radio. When a team chairman publicly singles out a player because he’s disappointed in his actions, it’s usually a pretty bad sign. So even if the Bears don’t trade Miller, there’s a good chance he’s cut.Whether the the Bears trade or cut Miller, they will save $1.2 million towards this year’s salary cap, with just under $500,000 in dead money.Miller broke out with seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2018 but only managed four in 2019 and 2020 combined. Many expected Miller to take a leap in production last season, but he was eventually replaced by Darnell Mooney as the Bears’ second receiving option behind Allen Robinson.

