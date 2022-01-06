Bears Add Justin Fields to COVID-19 List

Bears add Justin Fields to reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears placed Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, putting his ability to start the final game of the season against the Vikings in jeopardy.

Fields hasn’t played since Week 15, since he was dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained the last time the Bears played the Vikings. The team hoped Fields could return to action this Sunday to give him an opportunity to end his rookie season on a high note.

There’s still a chance Fields can be cleared to play by Sunday. Per new COVID-19 protocols the NFL issued in December, if Fields is asymptomatic he can return as soon as Friday if he takes two separate BRL PCR tests, and they each come back negative. Fields confirmed earlier this season that he is vaccinated.

Fields also missed two games earlier season with cracked ribs.

