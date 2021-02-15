AP Top 25 Basketball Poll: Illinois in Top 5, Loyola Remains Ranked in New Poll

Top 25 rankings: Illinois, Big 10 teams have top seed in mind originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Gonzaga and Baylor have dominated the top two sports of the AP Top 25 this season. The Big Ten now commands the rest of the top five.

Michigan (No. 3), Ohio State (No. 4) and Illinois (No. 5) are giving fans in the Midwest plenty to cheer about after the new poll was released Monday morning.

The Zags and Bulldogs figure to snag two of the No. 1 seeds in the upcoming NCAA tournament. Could one –or multiple—Big Ten teams be in the mix for the other two?

Loyola remained at No. 22 while Kansas (No. 23) and San Diego State (No. 25) rejoined the group after a hiatus. Arkansas (No. 23) joined the poll for the first time this season.

Here are the rest of this week’s rankings:

