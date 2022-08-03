Amir Garrett Threw a Drink at a White Sox Fan During Game on Tuesday

Amir Garrett threw a drink at a White Sox fan on Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Amir Garrett is a hot-head with no tolerance for disrespectful fans.

He proved that on Tuesday night during the White Sox' game against the Kansas City Royals. Garrett poked his head up from the dugout to throw a drink at a fan who was sitting by the dugout.

Amir Garrett tossed his drink at a fan pic.twitter.com/rPzmLnBIfR — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 3, 2022

"Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks," Garrett said in a Tweet responding to a video of the incident. "I really wish I could go to someone’s work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life?"

Garrett is known for getting into trouble in the league. Last season, he was suspended for five games (originally seven games) for "for inciting a benches-clearing incident," in a game against the Chicago Cubs.

The right-hander pitched against the White Sox in the bottom of the eighth inning on Tuesday. He walked two batters before forcing a double play that ended the inning.

The White Sox play the series finale versus the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. They sit two games behind the AL Central leaders, the Minnesota Twins, and one game back on the Cleveland Guardians.

