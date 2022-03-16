10 Observations: Donovan Mitchell Barrage Pushes Jazz Past Bulls

10 observations: Mitchell, Jazz torch Bulls in 2nd half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls’ recent slide continued Wednesday night in Utah with a 125-110 loss to the Jazz.

That 15-point margin isn’t wholly indicative of a game that was as close as 103-99 midway through the fourth quarter. But in the end, familiar themes sank the Bulls, who have a rut to break with just 13 games until the start of the postseason.

Here are 10 observations:

1. Zach LaVine lamented “tiptoeing” through the first half of Monday’s loss in Sacramento, and it’s true. His mentality noticeably shifted to playing more downhill in the third quarter of that game, leading to a 22-point second half.

He followed that effort with his best game in quite a while against Utah. Yes, he went just 3-for-10 from the field in the first half, but took six of those shots in the paint and drew four free-throw attempts, pressuring the rim relentlessly instead of settling for contested jump shots. Then, he poured in another 12 points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth to finish with 33 points (11-for-20 shooting, 5-for-10 from 3) and five assists in 33 minutes.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Between his forcefulness playing downhill, and efficient outside shooting, it was a quintessential LaVine performance.

2. However, it wasn’t enough to keep up with Donovan Mitchell, who followed up a dormant first half that featured a bit of foul trouble with 25 points and seven 3-pointers in the third quarter alone. He was unconscious pulling up from well behind the arc in that frame, and peppered in some turbo-charged drives and kick-outs to juice the Jazz offense to 71 points between quarters three and four. Mitchell finished with 37 points, five assists and a career-high nine made 3s.

3. Even with Mitchell’s supernova stretch, the Bulls held within an eight-point deficit entering the fourth, and trimmed it to 103-99 with 6:52 to play. That’s when matters unraveled. The Jazz ripped a 14-0 run in the next 2:13 to build a 117-99 lead that was never again threatened.

4. The Jazz aren’t a significantly bigger team than the Bulls outside of their notable size advantage at center, where 7-footers Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside absorb all of the minutes. But, similar to these teams’ first matchup in Chicago, Gobert’s impact was unmistakable.

It’s not just that he finished with 14 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks. With six offensive boards, he was also a focal point of Utah dominating the offensive glass (10-5) and second-chance points (15-9), and his crushing screens freed up an uncountable amount of the type of clean 3-point looks that fuel Utah’s potent offensive attack.

5. Over the years, some teams have successfully countered Gobert’s interior dominance by playing five-out and stretching the Jazz defense, which is shoddier on the perimeter than most realize. The Bulls, on paper, are staffed to play that style with a floor-spacing center in Nikola Vučević.

But Vučević went 0-for-6 from behind the arc in this one, sinking his season-long 3-point percentage to 30.4 percent. That’s a career-low among seasons Vučević has shot 3s at real volume.

6. The Bulls, as a team, shot a solid 12-for-34 (35.3 percent) from distance, but the Jazz were supersonic. They went 19-for-39 (48.9 percent!) from behind the arc, and got at least three 3-point makes from Mitchell, Mike Conley, Royce O’Neale and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. There’s a reason they lead the NBA in 3-point makes per game while ranking seventh in percentage.

7. But it wasn’t just Mitchell, or blindly hot shooting. The Bulls struggled to contain all of Utah’s primary ball-handlers throughout, a theme of the last two months and counting. Conley (14 points, seven assists) and Jordan Clarkson (26 points, 11-for-18 shooting) were particularly lethal in the non-Mitchell department.

"We had a really hard time controlling the ball. Our guards could not get the ball under control at all, from Clarkson, Mitchell, Conley," Donovan said. "They really had their way."

8. If the loss wasn’t bad enough, insult met injury late in the fourth quarter with the early exits of LaVine and Alex Caruso. LaVine was the first starter to leave the game, at the 4:38 mark of the fourth with Utah up by 17 points, because Donovan said he noticed him limping.

"I didn't like the way he looked," Donovan said of LaVine. "I didn't really talk to him (about it). I kind of made the decision to do it, because I did see him limping. That's all I know right now, nothing more than that.

"Like we've talked about, he's gonna have to manage that (his left knee soreness), it's gonna be part of the process. So we'll see how he feels going into that next game and see how he feels tomorrow."

That muddies a game that should have featured plenty of positive indicators regarding LaVine’s adjustment to playing through lingering knee discomfort.

9. Caruso, meanwhile, exited at the 3:59 mark, ahead of DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu and Vučević — and noticeably favored his surgically-repaired right wrist for multiple minutes beforehand.

Donovan chalked that up to the adjustment period Caruso is facing rather than a setback. The bone that Caruso fractured in his right wrist is fully healed, but he is still strengthening the area. Caruso conceded he’s not playing at 100 percent.

"It just gets banged up a little bit. There's nothing wrong with it. It's just sore," he said of the wrist. "It's just gonna take time. We took a very aggressive rehab schedule and ramp-up schedule so I could get back here, be with the team and try to play, so it just kind of comes with the territory.

"I'm not 100 percent (healthy), I'm not going to lie to you. Really, just trying to get more so just the rhythm of the game. Try not to make excuses, but that seven weeks or six-and-a-half weeks (out) is, you know, it's tough. I didn't have any practices or anything, just right back in the game.

"I got high standards for how I want to play, how I want the team to play, and I don't think I'm doing my part as well as I can right now, which is frustrating. But can only control what I can control. Gotta look forward to next game, next possession, get back to it."

10. The Bulls have now lost seven of their last nine games, and with the Celtics’ win over the Warriors on Wednesday, fallen to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Next up: At the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.