10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Stars, Drop 7th Straight

10 observations: Hawks fall to Stars, drop 7th straight originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Dallas Stars 6-4 at the United Center on Sunday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. After being shut out on Thursday for the second time in four games and eighth time this season, the Blackhawks shook up all four lines, most notably separating the Big Three of Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome for the first time in 15 games. It somewhat worked because offense wasn't the issue. The team finished with 39 total shots on goal and 26 scoring chances at even strength, although only four of those chances came from high-danger areas, per Natural Stat Trick.

2. Kevin Lankinen earned his fourth straight start after giving up only eight goals in his last 108 shots faced for a save percentage of .917. He's deserved better as of late, but this was a tough performance for him and he'd be the first to tell you. He allowed five goals on the first 18 shots he faced, and he'd probably like to have almost all of them back. Collin Delia entered the game in relief for the third period and stopped nine of 10 shots.

3. The over/under for this game was set at 5.5. It almost hit in the first period alone, with three of the four goals scored coming on the power play. Chicago had nine shot attempts, six shots on goal, three scoring chances and one goal on its two opportunities while Dallas had eight shot attempts, six shots on goal, four scoring chances and two goals on its two opportunities. There were oddly no power plays the rest of the game.

4. After morning skate, Boris Katchouk was asked whether it'd be nice to get his first point with the Blackhawks soon: "It would, but I can't be thinking about that. Just coming into every game and try to help the team the best way possible." He responded by scoring his first goal with his new team from 47-feet out, and then shook the money off his back when going back to the bench following his celebrate. It was his first goal since Jan. 13 when he was a member of Tampa Bay. He may have told the media he can't be thinking about that, but you could tell he was.

5. When the Erie Otters line of Alex DeBrincat, Taylor Raddysh and Dylan Strome were on the ice at even strength, the Blackhawks led in shot attempts (10-5), shots on goal (4-1) and scoring chances (6-1) through two periods. They didn't need much time to rekindle that chemistry.

6. I thought Seth Jones had a strong game. His stick was active all night, and there were several times he prevented a scoring chance from occurring because of it. This was also the fourth straight game he logged more than 28 minutes of ice time. He's averaging nearly 30 in his last four.

7. Joe Pavelski scored the 421st goal of his NHL career, and it feels like a majority of those have come from redirections in front of the net. He did it again in this game. Nobody tips pucks better than the 37-year-old Pavelski, who's on pace to finish with his sixth 30-goal season.

8. Vegas won for the sixth time in its last seven games on Saturday night and is now two points back of Dallas for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. I'm not sure the Stars get in, even though they have a game in hand. The Golden Knights are rolling right now, and I think the nixed Evgenii Dadonov trade really galvanized that group because a source recently told me he felt like that locker room was starting to fracture prior to that.

9. Pat Foley and Dale Tallon reunited in the broadcast booth to kick off Foley's final week on the job. I listened to the first two periods and it brought back fun memories to hear their two voices together. Speaking of which, here's a throwback to one of the funniest sports broadcasting moments of all time:

Pat Foley and Dale Tallon are reuniting in the booth tonight. Throwback to one of the funniest sports broadcasting moments ever ð #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/KkpnjdePQC — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 10, 2022

10. Blackhawks longtime strength and conditioning coach Paul Goodman took part in his 1,000th NHL game, and it was fitting that Tallon was on the broadcast because he was the one who hired Goodman. All the players wore “PG1K” hoodies before the game. Congrats to one of the best in the business and a great human being.

#Blackhawks strength and conditioning coach Paul Goodman is taking part in his 1,000th NHL game tonight. pic.twitter.com/Sa76Yf923S — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 10, 2022

