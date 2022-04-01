10 Observations: Blackhawks Dominated by Lightning in Lopsided Loss

10 observations: Hawks fall to Lightning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 at Amalie Arena on Friday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. Watching the Lightning play hockey reminds me of the Blackhawks during their Stanley Cup years. They play fast. They play hard. Loaded with superstars. Lots of depth. Great goaltending. The only question I have for a potential Lightning three-peat: Will they have enough gas? The East is a gauntlet, and then you'll have a team like Colorado or Calgary waiting for them at the end.

2. It was very weird to see Brandon Hagel in a blue sweater. Interim head coach Derek King summed it up perfectly before the game when asked what it'll be like to see him on the other side: "I'm not going to like that at all." Hagel, who scored an empty netter, is playing in a third-line role and has only two points in seven games for Tampa Bay but it's going to take him a bit to get acclimated. He's a playoff-type player, so don't be surprised if he's a potential postseason breakout guy.

3. The Blackhawks got dominated during 5-on-5 action, where the Lightning led in shot attempts (56-26), shots on goal (36-16), scoring chances (40-8) and high-danger chances (16-3), per Natural Stat Trick. The 40 scoring chances are the most Chicago has given up in a game this season; their previous worst was 37 in a 1-0 loss to St. Louis on Oct. 30.

4. Alex DeBrincat scored his fifth goal in six games, and now has 39 on the season — two shy of tying his career-high of 41. He needs 11 more to hit the 50-goal plateau for the first time in his NHL career. There are 13 games left. It's a tall order but within reach if he finishes on a heater, which he did last season with nine goals in his final seven contests. It would be an amazing accomplishment if he hits 50, considering only Alex Ovechkin (four times) and Leon Draisaitl have hit that mark since the start of the 2012-13 season. Auston Matthews just joined that club on Thursday.

5. Andrei Vasilevskiy improved to 13-0-0 in the regular season against the Blackhawks. He had a 2.15 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout in his previous 12 appearances. I said this last time the two teams played and I'll say it again: I think he will go down as a Top 5 goaltender in NHL history. He's that great.

6. Stick-tap to the coaching staff for putting Tyler Johnson, Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh on a line together for the opening faceoff against their former teams. Johnson, specifically, received a nice video tribute and standing ovation from the home fans after helping the Lightning win two Stanley Cups.

7. This pass by Nick Paul was nasty. It's one of the best assists you'll see this season, from a player who had only seven of them prior to Thursday.

8. Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen faced a combined 44 and 42 against Florida and Tampa Bay and each of them held their own. I wonder how the starts will be divided down the stretch with only one set of back to backs left. Lankinen will probably get the majority of the work, but has Delia at least earned a longer look?

9. The Blackhawks committed another too many men on the ice penalty, which gives them 12 bench minors on the season. That's tied for the most in the league.

10. Calvin de Haan found the back of the net for the second time in three games. He had two goals in his previous 117 games combined, dating back to the 2019-20 season. I guess you could say he's got a hot stick right now. (Shoutout to Dominik Kubalik for the net-front presence on the goal).

