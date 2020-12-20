NBC Sports Chicago Set to Tip-Off Bulls' 2020-21 Season Wednesday

After a busy (and long) offseason that saw huge changes on the coaching staff and in the front office, the Chicago Bulls will hit the court on Wednesday night to take on the Atlanta Hawks in their season-opener.

The game, like 36 of the Bulls’ first 37 games of the regular season, will air on NBC Sports Chicago, the team’s official local home.

After 29 seasons with the team, Neil Funk hung up his microphone after the 2019-20 season, and the team will welcome new play-by-play voice Adam Amin to the mix on Wednesday night. Amin has stayed plenty busy in recent years, joining Fox Sports to call MLB and NFL games during the 2020 season after working for ESPN for nine years.

Amin will be joined on the broadcasts by Stacey King, who has been affiliated with the network since 2006. King’s exuberant style and penchant for hilarious catch-phrases will undoubtedly be on full display again this season as the team looks to take a big step forward in its development.

Before and after the game, fans can catch host Jason Goff and analysts Kendall Gill and Will Perdue as they break down all the action and the latest news surrounding the team.

On Wednesday, “Bulls Pregame Live” will start at 6 p.m. for a special hour-long broadcast to get you ready for the opener.

Streaming Information:

Not going to be at home to watch on television? You can still catch all the Bulls’ action on the “My Teams by NBC Sports” app. It’s available on numerous devices and is free to download, so you can follow the Bulls anywhere or anytime.

Here is the team’s full schedule of games on NBC Sports Chicago in the first half of the upcoming season (home games in bold):

December:

Dec. 23: vs. Atlanta 7 p.m.

Dec. 26: vs. Indiana 7 p.m.

Dec. 27: vs. Golden State 7 p.m.

Dec. 29: at Washington 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: at Washington 4 p.m.

January:

Jan. 1: at Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Jan. 3: vs. Dallas 7 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Portland 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Sacramento 9 p.m.

Jan. 8: at LA Lakers 9 p.m.

Jan. 10: at LA Clippers 3 p.m.

Jan. 12: vs. Boston 7 p.m.

Jan. 15: at Oklahoma City 7 p.m.

Jan. 17: at Dallas 2 p.m.

Jan. 18: vs. Houston 7 p.m.

Jan. 22: at Charlotte 6 p.m.

Jan. 23: vs. LA Lakers 7 p.m.

Jan. 25: vs. Boston 7 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Memphis 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: vs. Portland 4 p.m.

February:

Feb. 1: vs. New York 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: vs. New York 7 p.m.

Feb. 5: at Orlando 6 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Orlando 6 p.m.

Feb. 8: vs. Washington 7 p.m.

Feb. 10: vs. New Orleans 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: vs. LA Clippers 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Indiana 6 p.m.

Feb. 17: at Charlotte 6 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Philadelphia 6 p.m. (game airing on ESPN)

Feb. 20: vs. Sacramento 7 p.m.

Feb. 22: at Houston 7 p.m.

Feb. 24: vs. Minnesota 7 p.m.

Feb. 26: vs. Phoenix 7 p.m.

Feb. 28: at Toronto 5 p.m.

March:

Mar. 1: vs. Denver 7 p.m.

Mar. 3: at New Orleans 7 p.m.